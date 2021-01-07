Cowen Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.14.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $500.49 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

