Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.15

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 18486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $753.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. Analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

