Cowen Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $50.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG traded up $11.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,271,875. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,586,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,258,863 shares of company stock worth $75,337,094. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after buying an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 1,732,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.