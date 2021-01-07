CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Up 18%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price rose 18% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 368,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 308,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.