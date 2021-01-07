Craig Hallum Increases Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $80.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE SI traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,106. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

