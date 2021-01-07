Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 219.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 563.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

