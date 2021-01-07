Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 38.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $33,384.46 and approximately $12.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,982.49 or 0.99983042 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00261556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00456763 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00139969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00039244 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

