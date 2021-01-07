Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

