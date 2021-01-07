Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

