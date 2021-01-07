Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,953. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

