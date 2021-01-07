Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.89. 366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.94% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

