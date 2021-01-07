Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Neutral

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.75 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.
CHNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.01.
CHNG stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $92,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
