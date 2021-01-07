Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Neutral

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.75 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

CHNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.01.

CHNG stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

