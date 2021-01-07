Credit Suisse Group Downgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Neutral

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $36.34 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.53.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.