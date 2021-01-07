Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,327,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $839.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,129 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 109.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 464,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.