Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 64 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 64 price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

