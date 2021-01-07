Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Stock Price Up 1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 377,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 324,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.7938 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 68.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,920 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 122.71% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.