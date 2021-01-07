Credits Hits One Day Volume of $68,619.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Credits has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $68,619.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.