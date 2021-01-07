Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.66

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.66 and last traded at $118.97, with a volume of 14224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on CREE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cree by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,999 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

