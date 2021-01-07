Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $3.47. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 6,074,914 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.22.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

