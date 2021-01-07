Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$0.70

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cormark increased their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.67.

CR stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.64. 311,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,000. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$97.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

