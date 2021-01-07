Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.64

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 272427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$97.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

