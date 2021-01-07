CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of CRH Medical worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRHM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRHM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Monday, November 16th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bloom Burton downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $2.26 on Thursday. CRH Medical Co. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million.

In related news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394 in the last three months.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.