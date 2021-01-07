CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.03

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.03 and last traded at $185.03, with a volume of 15682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.85.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock valued at $51,155,283. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,069 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

