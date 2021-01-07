Critical Contrast: Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) & Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tauriga Sciences and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 7 0 2.78

Aphria has a consensus price target of $10.26, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 155.80 -$3.03 million N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 6.32 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -143.17

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,300.78% -3,557.38% -455.70% Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Volatility & Risk

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats Tauriga Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

