Critical Contrast: The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) versus NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. The Macerich pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Macerich has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

55.6% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of The Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and The Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Macerich 11 5 1 0 1.41

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. The Macerich has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.09%. Given The Macerich’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Macerich is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and The Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A The Macerich -1.55% -1.03% -0.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and The Macerich’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Macerich $927.46 million 1.87 $96.82 million $3.54 3.27

The Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats The Macerich on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.