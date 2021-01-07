Critical Review: Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) vs. Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Scorpio Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scorpio Bulkers pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas and Scorpio Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 2 0 2.40 Scorpio Bulkers 0 2 4 0 2.67

Atlas currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.79%. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 106.65%. Given Scorpio Bulkers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Bulkers is more favorable than Atlas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Scorpio Bulkers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 2.36 $439.10 million $0.78 13.86 Scorpio Bulkers $224.58 million 0.90 $44.65 million $11.90 1.46

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Bulkers. Scorpio Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Scorpio Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Scorpio Bulkers -82.21% -1.40% -0.72%

Summary

Atlas beats Scorpio Bulkers on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

