CROAT Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $65,223.85 and $14.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,511,690 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

