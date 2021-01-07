Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at OTR Global

OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.68. 9,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $67.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $51,024,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 139,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

