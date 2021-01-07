Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.32

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 157457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRON. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

