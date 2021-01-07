Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $8.50. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 13,134 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.08% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

