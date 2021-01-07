CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Up 53.5% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $465,917.09 and $15.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,637,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,327,979 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

