Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $7.43. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 14,144 shares.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 59,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.