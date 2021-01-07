Crown Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,284.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $19,284.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,425.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.99 or 0.01186662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045678 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00182336 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001571 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,329,567 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.