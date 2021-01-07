Crown Price Tops $0.0898 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $15,672.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.01096899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00185518 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,332,953 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

