Crust (CRU) Price Hits $4.31

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00010930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.