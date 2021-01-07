Cryptaur Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $5,233.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00042864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00313753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.51 or 0.02843407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

