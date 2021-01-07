Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0776 on Major Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx, ABCC, CPDAX and CoinTiger. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $131.84 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00042864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00313753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.51 or 0.02843407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025276 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,570,776,254 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx, CPDAX, Huobi Global, Dcoin, Indodax, KuCoin, OKEx, BiteBTC, Bittrex, DDEX, Bithumb, BigONE, Huobi Korea, Upbit, ABCC, GOPAX, Bibox, Fatbtc, Bithumb Global, DigiFinex, IDEX, CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.