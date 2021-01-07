CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Hits $0.0025

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 86.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $35,277.85 and approximately $364.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 86.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00115184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.52 or 0.00469412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00049783 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00233140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00055809 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

