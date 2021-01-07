CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119,701.93

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 64.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $119,701.93 and $5,498.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 150.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00313909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.90 or 0.02822288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 tokens. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero

CryptoBonusMiles Token Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

