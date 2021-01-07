Cryptocean Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $3,525.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.10 or 0.02691062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

