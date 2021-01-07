Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Tops $29.88 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $9,621.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00279536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.94 or 0.02731456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

