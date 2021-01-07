Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.04 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $4,901.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00313909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.90 or 0.02822288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

