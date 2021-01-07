Crypton (CRP) Price Tops $0.16

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $467,824.46 and approximately $189.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00111492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00468946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049420 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 2,996,575 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

Crypton Coin Trading

Crypton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

