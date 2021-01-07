CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.53

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $123,814.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00108231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00441108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00229768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051098 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

