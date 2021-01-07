CryptoPing (PING) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $21,352.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00114404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00472048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00231974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055529 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.