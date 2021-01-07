CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0004 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $103,948.35 and $616.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00441467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00244970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051323 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 276,884,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,098,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

