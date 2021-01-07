CryptoSoul Tops 1-Day Volume of $287.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $99,834.95 and approximately $287.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00115628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00480580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00234729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015605 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

