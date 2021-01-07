CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.90

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.90 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 106485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

