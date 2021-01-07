Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI) Trading Up 0.1%

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$10.88. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.87.

The company has a market cap of C$69.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, international wire transfer and electronic payments, traveler's cheques, foreign check clearing, and issuing foreign bank drafts.

