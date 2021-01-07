Curve DAO Token (CRV) One Day Volume Tops $78.20 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $112.20 million and $78.20 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00040611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00293168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.05 or 0.02673449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

